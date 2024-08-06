Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,512 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $35.90. The company had a trading volume of 141,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.98. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.