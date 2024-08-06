Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.40 Million Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 373.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,275 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMAR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 2,807.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 412,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after buying an additional 397,922 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 106.5% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 325,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after buying an additional 167,629 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at $12,415,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,694,000 after acquiring an additional 31,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at about $9,434,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

FMAR stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.18. The stock had a trading volume of 24,589 shares. The stock has a market cap of $697.40 million, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.35.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

