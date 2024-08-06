Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 73.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,889 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,136 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.04. 4,610,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,698,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $30.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -14.84%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

