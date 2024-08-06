Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,948 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:FOCT traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.69. 49,520 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $542.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.67.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

