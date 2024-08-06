Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 127.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 71,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 22,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,202,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.95.

Insider Activity

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $352,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,483.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $352,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,483.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total value of $2,344,283.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,735.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

NYSE DRI traded up $2.33 on Tuesday, hitting $143.55. The company had a trading volume of 293,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $176.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.73%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

