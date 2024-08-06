Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 202.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Atlassian by 383.9% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Atlassian by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.32. 694,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,993. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of -224.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $258.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Atlassian’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.93, for a total transaction of $1,474,562.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,823,277.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.93, for a total transaction of $1,474,562.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,823,277.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.84, for a total transaction of $1,222,720.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,992 shares of company stock valued at $47,338,797 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEAM. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Atlassian

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.