Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $2.25 Million in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 220,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 69,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $112,737.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,746,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,057,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 100,133 shares of company stock worth $1,000,307.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of GRX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.15. 11,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,723. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

