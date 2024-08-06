Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 11,395 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 9.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. grew its holdings in Novartis by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Novartis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.89. 683,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.18 and a 200-day moving average of $102.44.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

