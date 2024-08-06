Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 2,532 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 49.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.54.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

NASDAQ AXON traded up $5.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $291.80. 214,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.01 and its 200-day moving average is $294.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 83.67, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.95. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.59 and a 52-week high of $329.87.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at $498,282.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,671.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,447 shares of company stock worth $27,684,677 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.