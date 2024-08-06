Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 27,585 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,585 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.96. 198,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,297. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $46.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.75.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1966 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

