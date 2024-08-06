Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 36,890 Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Free Report) by 203.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,890 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stevard LLC raised its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 3,670.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Gerber LLC bought a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000.

Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.08. 17,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,077. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 1.70. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $42.74.

The Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Renaissance IPO index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of recent US-listed IPOs. The fund acquires issues within 90 days or sooner after IPO and sells after 3 years. IPO was launched on Oct 14, 2013 and is managed by Renaissance.

