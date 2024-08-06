Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 5,139 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 27,135 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $977,402.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,116,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,246,523.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 54,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,958,011.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,281,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,168,382.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 27,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $977,402.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,116,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,246,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,228,068 shares of company stock valued at $44,765,154 over the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BROS traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.32. The stock had a trading volume of 580,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $33.60. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 200.72, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.53.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.71 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BROS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

