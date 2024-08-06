Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the first quarter worth $319,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 4th quarter worth $1,339,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Stock Down 3.2 %

BATS XDSQ traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $31.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,720 shares. The firm has a market cap of $48.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.58.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDSQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a three-month outcome period. XDSQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

