Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 90,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,574,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 245.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 928,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,200,000 after acquiring an additional 659,505 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $11,549,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 273.5% in the first quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 302,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1,154.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 234,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 215,730 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VRIG stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 408,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,420. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.13.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

