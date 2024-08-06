Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 114.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,998 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33,642 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 71.3% in the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 21,141,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,063,000 after buying an additional 8,800,822 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,065,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,330,000 after buying an additional 1,465,165 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,089,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,032,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in GSK by 37.8% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,510,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. boosted its position in GSK by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 3,716,830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

GSK traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $38.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,742,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,379. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.41. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.71%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

