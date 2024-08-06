Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 197.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,714 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 368.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 143,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,461,000 after purchasing an additional 112,956 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 142,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 18,792 shares in the last quarter.

ICVT traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $77.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,409 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1563 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

