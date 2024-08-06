Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 608.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 129,561 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $445,389,000 after buying an additional 193,263 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,282,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,390,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,704,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Antero Midstream by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,602,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,141,000 after purchasing an additional 99,592 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 46.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,174,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of AM traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average is $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 2.38.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $269.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

