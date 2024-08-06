Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,528,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,181,000 after acquiring an additional 830,797 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $24,450,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,300.8% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 762,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after purchasing an additional 707,933 shares during the period. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,291,000. Finally, Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,098,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.67. 329,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,498. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

