Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 275,301 Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 613.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,301 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 1.23% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $8,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGMS. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,681,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,101,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,201,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000.

NYSEARCA CGMS traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,996. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average of $26.99. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $27.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.1548 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

