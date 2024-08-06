Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 395,705 Shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 1,286.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395,705 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $9,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGOV. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 63.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 621,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,281,000 after purchasing an additional 240,883 shares during the period. Owen LaRue LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,941,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 54.2% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 596,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,652,000 after purchasing an additional 209,748 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LGOV traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.16. The stock had a trading volume of 41,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,473. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.14. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

