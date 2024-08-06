Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 58,394 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 584.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,394 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Moderna were worth $7,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 6,528.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 387,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,552,000 after buying an additional 381,808 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in Moderna by 477.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,091,000 after buying an additional 399,843 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $1,358,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $105,280.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $30,844.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,486,508 shares in the company, valued at $179,808,007.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $105,280.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $930,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,239 shares of company stock valued at $55,563,937 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRNA. Barclays cut their target price on Moderna from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (down from $214.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,576,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,322. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.67. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.22.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

