Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 70,953 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 550.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,953 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $8,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $1,297,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 80,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 23.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $309,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,554,644 shares of company stock worth $1,725,355,039. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Read Our Latest Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 3.0 %

KKR stock traded up $3.16 on Tuesday, reaching $109.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,201,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,445. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.15. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $128.79. The firm has a market cap of $97.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.70%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.