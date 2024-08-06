Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 1,256.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,064 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $9,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTHI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.77. 57,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.28. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $22.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

