Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 98,855 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 41.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 335,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,855 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $7,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3,860.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 159,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 25,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 534,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,553,000 after acquiring an additional 108,044 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSLX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 103,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.38. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $121.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

