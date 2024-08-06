Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2024

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEBFree Report) by 442.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,422 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 1.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $8,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFEB. CNB Bank bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 94.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth about $211,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PFEB traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.29. The company had a trading volume of 23,806 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $748.55 million, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February (BATS:PFEB)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.