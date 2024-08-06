Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 442.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,422 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 1.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $8,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFEB. CNB Bank bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 94.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth about $211,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PFEB traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.29. The company had a trading volume of 23,806 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $748.55 million, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.