Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 990.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 205,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 187,008 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Newmont were worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3,044.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 612,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,331,000 after acquiring an additional 592,543 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Newmont by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Newmont by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 553,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,938,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Newmont by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 795,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 94,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,830.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,935,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,196,974. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $50.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NEM. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEM

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.