Cetera Investment Advisers Has $7.26 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 155.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 73,291 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.36% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $7,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XME. Fox Hill Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 10,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 28,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XME traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.64. 1,187,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,827,817. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $65.37.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

