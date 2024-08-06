Cetera Investment Advisers Has $7.37 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 204.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,588 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MCO. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $482.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.50.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, insider Richard G. Steele 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCO traded up $12.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $452.82. The stock had a trading volume of 127,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,763. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $298.86 and a 12 month high of $462.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

