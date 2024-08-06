Cetera Investment Advisers Has $7.41 Million Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 955.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,878 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Edison International were worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $4,358,005.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $4,358,005.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,696.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,738 shares of company stock worth $10,916,903 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Up 1.2 %

EIX traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.50. The company had a trading volume of 423,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,177. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $83.05. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.84%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

