Cetera Investment Advisers Has $8.58 Million Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 167.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,514 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Atlassian were worth $8,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $364,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $50,923,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 523.5% in the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 182,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,683,000 after purchasing an additional 153,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Atlassian from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.73, for a total transaction of $1,150,314.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,012,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total transaction of $894,766.56. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,927,714.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.73, for a total value of $1,150,314.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,920 shares in the company, valued at $46,012,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,992 shares of company stock valued at $47,338,797. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Atlassian stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $142.50. The stock had a trading volume of 591,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,310. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.60 and a 200 day moving average of $191.11. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 18.13% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

