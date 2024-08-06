Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 628.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,702 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period.

Shares of BBAG stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.65. 14,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,089. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.03 and a twelve month high of $47.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.52.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

