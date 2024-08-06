Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 31,468 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 454.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,394 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,468 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SAP were worth $7,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in SAP by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.17.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded up $3.69 on Tuesday, hitting $202.72. 395,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,009. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.79. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $214.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

