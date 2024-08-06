Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 33,772 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 265.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,488 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,772 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $9,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,633 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 748.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,426 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 613.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 75,333 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 31,241 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.65.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $5.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,115. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.09 and a 200-day moving average of $190.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.08 and a 12-month high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

