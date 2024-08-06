Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 335.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,314 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $9,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MGV traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.99. The company had a trading volume of 165,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,145. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $124.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.03.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.