CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB) Stock Price Up 0.2%

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.87 and last traded at $6.84. 6,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 2,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 million, a P/E ratio of 682.00 and a beta of 0.10.

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

