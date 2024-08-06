CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $8.30 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB – Free Report) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for CGI Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.30 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.10.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CGI Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised shares of CGI Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

