Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) PT Lowered to $151.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $179.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $220.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.31.

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded up $4.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $109.48 and a 52 week high of $184.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.55.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,509,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 393,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,608,000 after purchasing an additional 45,215 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 84,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 41,446 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

