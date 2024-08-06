Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Chartwell Retirement Residences to post earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.
Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$196.58 million for the quarter.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance
Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Report on Chartwell Retirement Residences
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chartwell Retirement Residences
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Arm Holdings: Does the 42% Drop Signal an AI Buying Opportunity?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Texas Roadhouse Stampedes On EPS Beat as Comp Sales Surge 9.3%
Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.