Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Cheesecake Factory stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.28. The stock had a trading volume of 338,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,602. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $41.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.55.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The firm had revenue of $904.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $151,778.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2,360.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 276.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

