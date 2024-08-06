Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Chegg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $8.50) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

NYSE CHGG traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.23. 6,098,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,015. Chegg has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $227.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Chegg had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chegg by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,630,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,117,000 after purchasing an additional 809,530 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Chegg by 4.0% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,747,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,798,000 after buying an additional 105,511 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,084,000 after purchasing an additional 750,677 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Chegg by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,249,000 after buying an additional 873,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter worth about $12,091,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

