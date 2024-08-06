Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.02 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Chegg updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Chegg Stock Performance

NYSE CHGG traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.25. 3,234,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,923. The company has a market cap of $229.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. Chegg has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chegg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

