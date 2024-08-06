Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Northland Securities

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Northland Securities from $7.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 167.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHGG. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Chegg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chegg from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Chegg from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

Shares of CHGG traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.24. 8,163,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,470,781. Chegg has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $228.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Chegg had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Adero Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

