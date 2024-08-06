Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Chegg had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Chegg updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Chegg Trading Down 23.5 %

Shares of Chegg stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,138,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,948. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $228.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. Chegg has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $13.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chegg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chegg from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chegg from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

