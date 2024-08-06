Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.88.

Chemours Price Performance

CC stock opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Chemours has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemours will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Chemours during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Chemours by 1,510.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

