Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.98

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.98 and traded as high as $45.53. Chemung Financial shares last traded at $44.37, with a volume of 11,107 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Chemung Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Stock Down 4.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $210.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average is $43.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.07). Chemung Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $36.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemung Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Chemung Financial by 369.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Chemung Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chemung Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chemung Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Chemung Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

(Get Free Report)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.