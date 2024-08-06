Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,808 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,529,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,845,958,000 after purchasing an additional 151,311 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,960,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $316,261,000 after purchasing an additional 192,934 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $308,910,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,601,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,372,000 after buying an additional 181,886 shares during the period. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 30.4% during the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 1,593,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,969,000 after buying an additional 371,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.09.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

LNG traded up $4.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.36. 402,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,609. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.31 and a fifty-two week high of $184.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

