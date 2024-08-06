China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
China Automotive Systems Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of China Automotive Systems stock opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.60. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $5.63. The company has a market cap of $111.69 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.47.
China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $139.39 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Automotive Systems
About China Automotive Systems
China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.
