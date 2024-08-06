China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

China Automotive Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of China Automotive Systems stock opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.60. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $5.63. The company has a market cap of $111.69 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.47.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $139.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

About China Automotive Systems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Automotive Systems stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in China Automotive Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CAAS Free Report ) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.40% of China Automotive Systems worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.

