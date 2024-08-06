China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Trading Down 8.9 %

China Green Agriculture stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63. China Green Agriculture has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $32.94 million during the quarter.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

