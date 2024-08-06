China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Price Performance
CHNR opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. China Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $8.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
