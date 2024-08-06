Choate Investment Advisors Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,200 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.5% of Choate Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $130,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,631 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 14,268 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.3% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,713 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,313,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,235,586,000 after purchasing an additional 251,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $395.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $309.45 and a one year high of $468.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $439.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.33.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

